DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis was joined by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten as she continues her ARPStars tour through Colorado.

The “ARP” in ARPStars stands for American Rescue Plan, which includes investments to help K-12 student recovery. This coincides with Polis’ Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds, known as GEER. Polis announced an extra $2 million of GEER funding to allow more tutoring outreach to Colorado schools.

