Polis is running for governor again

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that he will be running for a second term as governor.

The announcement was posted on Polis’ Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

“I’m Jared Polis. I’m Colorado’s Governor. And today I’m making it official — I’m running for re-election here in America’s greatest state,” the governor shared.

In the video announcement on Twitter Polis said, “I don’t have to tell Coloradans what the last few years have been like, you’ve lived it. We’re still living it. But Colorado has always been about moving forward, not turning back. So I’ve never stopped working to build a better Colorado for generations to come.”

Polis became the 43rd governor of Colorado on Jan. 8. 2019.

Colorado has not had a Republican governor since 2007.