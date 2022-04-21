DENVER (KDVR) — The Polis-Primavera administration is announcing new legislation surrounding how Colorado responds to COVID-19 in the future.

The goal is to protect the state’s economy and health through preparation for any new COVID surges. This comes after Gov. Jared Polis announced his administration initiative, “Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward.”

The phases for the initiative are as follows:

1. Establishing hospital readiness standards, surge planning and normalizing COVID patient care in traditional medical settings

2. Ensuring public health readiness and surge capacity

3. Investing in health care workforce stabilization and expansion

4. Engaging the federal government in national endemic response, pandemic readiness and needed reforms

Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera addressed the media in addition to other state lawmakers and health care workers.

