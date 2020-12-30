Police worry about additional victims after arresting sex offender on new charges

Nathaniel Strauss is a registered sex offender who has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a young teen. (Credit: Fort Collins police)

FORT COLLINS, Co. (KDVR) — A registered sex offender has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a teen he met online.

Nathaniel Strauss, 42, faces charges of Sexual Assault (class 1 misdemeanor), Obscenity to a Minor (class 6 felony), and Unlawful Sexual Contact (class 4 felony).

Police say he started a conversation with the “young teen” on a social meetup app and lied about his age by saying he was 28. The two met on several occasions and engaged in sexual activity.

“Predators often use social apps to find underage victims and engage in grooming behavior, like complimenting them, giving gifts, and offering them a place to stay,” said Sgt. Heather Moore, who leads the FCPS Crimes Against Persons Unit. “This disturbing pattern of behavior often culminates in illegal activity that can result in lasting physical and emotional harm to victims.”

The victim’s parent learned about the interactions and contacted police.

A release from Fort Collins police said investigators are worried there may be other victims.

Anyone with information about this suspect or case, who has not already spoken to police, is encouraged to contact Detective Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771.