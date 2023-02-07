Police in Fort Collins are working to recover a body from a river.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Fort Collins are working to recover a body from a river.

According to the Fort Collins Police Department, officers are in the area west of the 600 block of North College Avenue. The area is near the Rivers Edge Natural Area which is home to multiple parks along the Cache La Poudre River.

FCPD said they were called on a report of a dead person in the river. Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.

The investigation is in the very early stages and more information will be added as it becomes available.