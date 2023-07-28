Police and firefighters are working to contact a person who is climbing a radio tower in Thornton. (Barbara Northcross)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police and firefighters in Thornton are working to contact a person who is climbing a radio tower.

The Thornton Fire Department said crews were responding to a person who was climbing a radio tower near 104th Avenue and Riverdale Road. The intersection is just east of the Riverdale Open Space.

At 10:15 a.m., Thornton Police said the power to the radio tower has been shut off and crisis negotiations have begun. Police are working to resolve the situation safely.

Police have closed off roadways near the tower for safety concerns. Riverdale Road is closed in both directions from East 100th Avenue to Thornton Parkway. They recommend drivers use Colorado Boulevard, McKay Road, 100th Avenue and 112th Avenue as alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.