Police: Woman dies nearly 2 weeks after being shot in north Denver

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A woman died nearly two weeks after she was shot in the Lower Highlands neighborhood of north Denver, police said Saturday.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred on Sept. 6 in the 3500 block of North Lipan Street.

Two people were shot — a woman and a man. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

On Saturday, DPD said the woman had died.

“The suspect was arrested the day this occurred, and the case will be re-presented to the DA’s Office for additional charges,” DPD said.

The names of the suspect and victims were not released.