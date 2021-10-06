Police warn of ‘fight clubs’ popping up in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Teenagers in Fort Collins clearly don’t know the first rule of fight club, because the word has got out, and now police are investigating.

The Fort Collins Police Department said it recently learned about “fight clubs” popping up in neighborhood parks around the city. Police have received calls to respond to some of these incidents or have been told after the fact.

So far, police are learning the clubs usually involve teenagers getting into fights while others watch. The meetup details are usually shared through social media like Snapchat, according to police.

Police will be increasing patrols near city parks and encourage residents to call the police non-emergency line (970-419-FCPD) to report suspicious activity, or call 911 for active situations.

Students can also use Safe2Tell to anonymously report any safety concerns or fight clubs.