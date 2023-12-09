DENVER (KDVR) — A new warning from police may have shoppers thinking twice before purchasing gift cards this holiday season.

Police said scammers are using several techniques to tamper with gift cards with no way of telling until it’s too late.

Noel Hart told FOX31 that he has witnessed these tampered gift card schemes first-hand, not once, but twice, and from two different stores in Thornton.

“It was shocking to me because we don’t think about these things,” Hart said. “When you look at them, they look fine.”

But once the barcode on the gift card envelope is scanned and activated at checkout, there’s no way to tell the actual gift card has been tampered with until opening.

In Hart’s case, once opened, he said the first gift card they purchased had been switched out while the access code on the second gift card was destroyed.

“They heat up these envelopes to where they can open them as carefully as they can, remove the card and actually cut the top of the card off,” one officer with Pinole Police Department said in a video posted to their Instagram account.

The scammers keep the part of the gift card with the access code and place the bottom half of the card with the barcode back on the shelf, making it look like all the others until it’s purchased and opened.

“When you guys are buying gift cards, either feel for the entire card, should be the same size as a credit card, or with the permission of the store when you go up to purchase these, as you’re purchasing them, remove them from these folders and actually take the card and make sure the whole card is there,” an officer with Pinole Police Department said in the video.

Hart said they alerted the store managers, but hope sharing their story prevents something like this from happening again.

“This time of year, you’re more giving and caring during the holidays and you don’t want to see people, especially kids unhappy,” Hart said. “I didn’t want anyone else going through this. I’m sure a lot more have gone through this and will go through this unless people open their eyes and check.”