Police warn drivers of sun glare after teen is hit by a car near Wheat Ridge High School

Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near Wheat High High School Monday morning.

It happened around 7:24 a.m. after a driver dropped off a student at the school. The driver hit a teen in the crosswalk on 32nd Ave., police said.

Police said the victim, a teenager, was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The driver was cited for the incident.

“Please be aware that this time of year, the sun is lower in the sky in the morning and sun glare can pose a serious risk for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. Stay alert and stay safe Wheat Ridge,” shared Wheat Ridge police.