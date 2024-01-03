DENVER (KDVR) — A man shot and injured a suspect in the parking lot of a Denver museum after the suspect attempted to rob him in front of his girlfriend and children, police said.

On Dec. 31, Denver Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science at 2:44 p.m.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX31, the victim told officers he arrived at the museum with his girlfriend and two kids when he noticed two Hispanic men walking towards them with handguns drawn.

The men were described as:

Hispanic males

Between 18-24 years old

Thin build

Between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall

The man told officers he was in fear for his, his girlfriend and his children’s lives.

According to the statement, the two suspects began to grab at the victim and told him to give them the silver chain he was wearing around his neck. One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim in the back of the head with what the victim thought was the butt of the handgun.

At that point, the victim said he grabbed his concealed carry handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the suspects. According to the statement, the suspects began firing their guns and hit the rear passenger side of the victim’s car where his children were sitting.

The victim fired several rounds back. The suspects fled the scene in a 2010-2017 dark gray or black four-door sedan.

Denver Police said an officer at Presbyterian St. Luke’s alerted them to a person who had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers obtained video surveillance from the hospital showing a car similar to the suspects’ dropping off two people before fleeing.

The suspect who was shot was transported to Denver Health where he was taken into custody. He has been identified as 21-year-old Oscar Alejandro Mendoza. However, the second man fled from the hospital before being contacted by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the other suspect is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.