Police union rep calls for Aurora councilmember’s resignation after controversial Facebook post

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A controversial anti-police Facebook post by Aurora City Councilmember Alison Coombs has been taken down, but the criticism is not going away.

The post generated a heated debate during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Marc Sears, the president the Fraternal Order of Police representing Aurora police officers, wants her to step down.

“I’m calling for her resignation. I want her gone,” Sears said.

Coombs shared a post on her personal Facebook page that read:

“F*** pride. It’s wrath month. No cops. No KKK. No racist USA. All lives don’t matter until black lives matter. We’re here, we’re queer and we’re f***ing angry for our Black siblings.”

Sears said he heard from many officers who feel like they are under constant attack and not supported.

“What she is doing is she is trying to sway the community. What she is not doing is educating herself and realizing how highly trained the Aurora Police Department is, one of the best police departments in the country. We are not Minneapolis. We’re not Fort Worth. We are not New York or Los Angeles. We are the Aurora Police Department. We have probably some of the best police officers in the country,” Sears said, adding, “We serve the community of Aurora with respect, with professionalism and we are highly trained. We don’t care what color you are. We don’t care what race you are. We don’t care what sexual orientation you are. The KKK is a racist organization. There is nobody in the Aurora Police Department that even should be thought of being part of the KKK.”

Coombs said, “I know the first line of that post, ‘No Cops,’ sounds radical and scary. But, I believe we have to have a conversation about transforming policing and transforming it into something where we have effective crisis response and where people are responding to incidents that they’re well-trained in handling. We need more social services responses, and not the kind of police response that we are seeing to literally everything. And every other part of that post, I absolutely stand by. There’s nothing else in that post that I wouldn’t say again.”

Sears believes the response would be different if an officer posted something similar.

“I will tell you: if a police officer, on their personal Facebook page or Instagram, made a post like that, they would immediately be in internal affairs and they could face termination,” he said.

Sears said while APD’s command is as strong as ever, he and others feel some city leaders are attacking them. And in this case, the LGTBQ officers in particular.

“To have her start ultimately attacking the gay and lesbian community and the police department is outrageous. They don’t deserve that. They have worked so hard over the years to be out, to be accepted and are being part of the community. They’ve come so far. We support them, we’ve marched in parades with them. To have a councilmember that is part of the community to have a statement like that is just the most unprofessional thing I’ve ever seen,” Sears said.