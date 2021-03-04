Police: Texas Amber Alert suspect could be in Colorado

Maranda Nichols and Adeline Paige Welch; Nichols’ Toyota Highlander; the sticker in the rear window. Credit: College Station Police Department

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman wanted in connection with a Texas Amber Alert may be traveling through Colorado, police said.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Maranda Nicole Nichols, 30, may be driving a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas plates: MWS8187. It may have a “Princess on Board” sticker in the rear window.

She is believed to be with 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch.

Police say the child has a condition and does not have the life-sustaining medical equipment and medication she needs.

Adeline was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt.

TxDPS has issued the requested statewide AMBER Alert. https://t.co/tesjHn61BE — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 4, 2021

Adeline was abducted late Wednesday night from the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail in College Station, Texas, according to that city’s police department.

Police say Maranda does not have full legal custody of Adeline.

Maranda has green eyes and is 5 feet tall. She weighs about 110 pounds.

“Her hair is possibly blonde, but she may be bald or wear a wig,” College Station police said.

The SUV’s last possible location was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Thursday morning.

Anyone who sees Maranda, Adeline or the Highlander is asked to call 911.