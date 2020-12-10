Police: Suspects ram Northglenn PD car; pursuit ends in crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A police pursuit ended in a crash at a Westminster intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Northglenn Police Department, about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to West 112th Avenue and Huron Street on a report of suspicious activity.

When police arrived, the driver of a vehicle rammed into a police car and fled northbound on Huron, NPD said.

Officers pursued the vehicle.

The chase ended in a crash at West 136th Avenue and Huron Street.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

Crazy scene at 136th & Huron…multiple vehicles involved. Eyewitness says suspects were trying to get away after robbery. @channel2kwgn @KDVR @NorthglennPDPIO pic.twitter.com/C0yRHH27VQ — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) December 9, 2020

Police have not yet said whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing news story. More information is expected from police shortly. Please check back for updates.