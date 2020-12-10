Police: Suspects ram Northglenn PD car; pursuit ends in crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A police pursuit ended in a crash at a Westminster intersection on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Northglenn Police Department, about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to West 112th Avenue and Huron Street on a report of suspicious activity.
When police arrived, the driver of a vehicle rammed into a police car and fled northbound on Huron, NPD said.
Officers pursued the vehicle.
The chase ended in a crash at West 136th Avenue and Huron Street.
Two suspects were taken into custody.
Police have not yet said whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing news story. More information is expected from police shortly. Please check back for updates.