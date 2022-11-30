Five people were arrested after a pursuit that ended near Northfield Boulevard and Yosemite Street, according to the Denver Police Department. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police say someone in a stolen vehicle tracked with a police GPS system fired shots at an unmarked police vehicle following behind.

Five people were arrested after a pursuit that ended near Northfield Boulevard and Yosemite Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

The department said officers used the Starchase system, or GPS tracking darts, to tag a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of Monaco Street.

“While officers in unmarked cars were following, the vehicle turns around and fires several shots at one of those unmarked vehicles and flees,” police said in a news release.

Police said no officers were hurt and none opened fire after the shots near Mississippi Avenue and Buckley Road. A chase followed from Interstate 225 and ended near Northfield and Yosemite.

Five people tried to run away, but two were taken into custody from the vehicle. The other three who tried to run were taken into custody soon after.

Aurora Police said its officers assisted in the incident.