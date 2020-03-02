Police: Suspects in deadly DTC shooting arrested

DENVER (KDVR) — The two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the Denver Tech Center last month have been arrested, the Denver Police Department said Monday.

DPD said Mark Anthony Howard, 34, and Roxanne Rodriguez Hernandez, 24, were arrested Friday night for investigation of both first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The shooting occurred about 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 19 in the 7500 block of East Technology Way, which is home to the Pearl at DTC apartments.

According to police, Howard and Rodriguez Hernandez exchanged gunfire with an occupant of an apartment.

Marquis Johnson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man was injured in the shooting but is expected to survive.

Howard was also shot. He was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle after the shooting and later fled.

The affidavits in the case are currently sealed.