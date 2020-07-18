Police: Suspect fatally shot after stabbing 4 people in Glendale strip club

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — A person was fatally shot after stabbing four people inside a Glendale strip club Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred at Shotgun Willie’s, which is located near South Colorado Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue.

According to Glendale Police Department spokesman Cpt. Mike Gross, the incident started about 9:45 p.m. near the entrance to the business.

The suspect stabbed a security guard and three others at the establishment.

The security guard then shot and killed the suspect.

All of the stabbing victims were taken to Denver Health Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown, Gross said.

Denver police also responded to the scene.