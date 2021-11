ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police said Friday that the King Soopers was closed in the Candelas neighborhood in Arvada after a suitcase was left unattended for a period of time.

Arvada police investigated it as a suspicious incident, and store management decided to close the store located at 14967 Candelas Parkway.

The store was then reopened about an hour later after police said the case was empty.

Candelas update.The case was empty and the store is open. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/E4OLeMNmrj — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) November 5, 2021

A suitcase was left in front of the King Soopers and has been unattended for a period of time. APD is investigating as a suspicious incident and management has closed the store. The incident is at 14967 Candelas Pkwy. Updates as we know more. pic.twitter.com/kpyWMIAXSU — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) November 5, 2021