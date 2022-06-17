LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Both directions of C-470 at Quebec Street have been closed Friday morning while police talk to a suicidal person on the overpass, Colorado State Patrol tweeted.

Lone Tree Police tweeted about law enforcement in the area just after 10 a.m. and said the road would be closed for an unknown amount of time. CSP, Lone Tree officers, Castle Rock Police, South Metro Fire and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are diverting traffic in the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.