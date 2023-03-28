Jance Wesly Varela has been missing since June 2022, and investigators need help locating him. (Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for any tips in a missing persons case from June 2022.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are looking for 41-year-old Jance Wesly Varela who was last seen in June 2022. Varela’s family members reported him missing in July 2022 after not being able to contact him.

LCSO said Varela was staying in Loveland at the time of his disappearance.

Investigators have exhausted many leads and have spoken to Varela’s friends looking for tips on his whereabouts. Due to the information they received, investigators are worried about his well-being.

Varela is described as:

6 feet, 4 inches tall

Weighs 140 lbs.

Gray/brown hair

Brown eyes

May have facial hair

Has tattoo of the pi symbol on left hand

Anyone with information on Varela’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Tyler Thomas at 970-498-5167. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward.