The red truck and white sedan are suspected vehicles in a year old homicide case. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — One year after a driver was shot and killed on North Chambers Road, police are still looking for information on the suspects involved.

According to the Denver Police Department, the homicide occurred back on Dec. 19, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. The victim was driving a hotel transport van on East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road. The area is in between the Montbello and Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhoods.

DPD said the driver crashed the van into a light pole. When police arrived, they discovered that the victim had a gunshot wound to the chest which had caused him to crash into the pole.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DPD has attached photos of a red truck and a white sedan that they believe are suspected vehicles in the homicide.

DPD is asking anyone with information on this homicide to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.