DENVER (KDVR) — The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a sniper officer who shot and killed a barricaded suspect in Northglenn will not face criminal charges.

Prosecutors found the officers involved with fatally shooting Joseph Martinez on April 14 were justified in their actions, according to the officer-involved shooting decision letter issued by District Attorney Brian Mason.

The decision letter includes a factual summary, stating that members of the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were surveilling a residential unit at 301 Malley Drive, in Northglenn, for a wanted party.

The wanted man, Martinez, had several outstanding felony warrants, including attempted murder, a pattern of racketeering, robbery, burglary and possession of a controlled substance, according to the letter.

Martinez was seen going in and out of a unit, and law enforcement surrounded the apartment with market patrol units and activated the SWAT team to arrest the suspect.

Members of the combined Thornton and Northglenn police SWAT teams and a crisis negotiation unit were deployed to assist with the developing situation. Negotiators made contact with individuals inside the apartment at about 4:02 p.m., according to the decision letter.

Hostage situation included 3 children: DA

After communicating via text, officers determined it was a hostage situation. Martinez’s mother arrived on scene and was able to convince him to release one person. However, three children and one adult were allegedly still being held by Martinez.

According to the letter, one of the SWAT officers with Thornton Police saw the front door to the apartment moving “as if someone from the inside was forcefully hitting the front door.” The officer also heard a single gunshot from inside the apartment, leading the officer and a Northglenn officer to gain access to a neighboring apartment while maintaining a visual on the barricaded apartment. While inside the neighboring apartment, officers heard 5-6 gunshots and believed Martinez was firing at police.

The officers also heard a glass patio door breaking and believed Martinez was “porting the glass” to have a better view outside.

Another group of officers in the courtyard area began to observe gunfire and believed they were being shot at, but they did not return fire as there was no good view of Martinez, according to the letter. There were three separate volleys of gunfire from the apartment, beginning at approximately 5:28 p.m., with seven total shots fired.

A sniper officer with the Thornton Police Department saw Martinez through the curtain slats holding a firearm and believed he was about to shoot someone, according to the letter. After determining the round could go into the ceiling and not hurt any civilians if the shot missed, the officer fired 3-4 times, hitting Martinez.

An autopsy of Martinez conducted on April 17 by the Adams County coroner showed Martinez was shot three times, none from close range. The autopsy report also showed methamphetamine and alcohol in his bloodstream. His manner of death was a homicide.

In his conclusion to the decision letter, District Attorney Mason said the Thornton officer’s decision to shoot Martinez stopped the “clear and present danger to everyone in the vicinity” and “very possibly saved the lives of innocent victims.”