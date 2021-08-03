Commerce City police shoot, kill suspect near Fairfax Park

Sources tell FOX31 that a police officer shot a suspected shooter near Fairfax Park in Commerce City on Aug. 3, 2021. A witness near the scene provided this photo. (Credit: Submitted)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspected shooter is dead after exchanging gunfire with a Commerce City police officer near Fairfax Park.

Sources confirmed the shooting exchange to FOX31 and said the officer in the shooting is OK.

At around 7 p.m., dozens of officers were active at the scene near the park at East 69th Avenue and Fairfax Drive.

Just arrived on scene where we’re learning there has been an officer involved shooting in commerce city, CO. @KDVR No officer hurt, we’ve learned pic.twitter.com/PSFhrLiJXb — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) August 4, 2021

An officer on the scene told a nearby witness a football practice was taking place at the park when a shooter fired shots.

A coach with Commerce City Youth Athletics said in a Facebook post that everyone involved with the practice was safe and accounted for.

The children are being held at the field with the “team mom,” although parents have not yet been able to pick them up, a FOX31 crew has learned on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.