ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Arvada opened fire on a suspect Monday night.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the suspect was seriously hurt. No officers were hurt.

It happened in the area of 61st Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard before 10:30 p.m.

Arvada Police spokesperson Dave Snelling said a truck was reported stolen at 58th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. A tracking device located the truck in the area of 61st and Wadsworth, where police encountered the suspect.

The suspect is accused of jumping into the truck and trying to crash into officers, Snelling said. The officers then fired on the suspect.

Snelling said the suspect was in unknown condition at an area hospital.