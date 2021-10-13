Police shoot pit bull with jaw locked around throat of small dog after trying to stop it with Taser

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Lupton Police Department says officers had to shoot a pit bull that attacked a small dog on Tuesday.

Police said it happened in the 100 block of 5th St. when a pit bull left its yard and attacked a dog that was being walked. Multiple callers reported a pit bull attacking the small dog. The bystanders said their attempts to stop the attack had not worked, according to police.

When police arrived on scene, the pit bull had its jaw locked around the throat of the smaller dog. Police said they attempted to stop the pit bull verbally, but that did not work. Officers proceeded to try a Taser, which did not slow or stop the attack, police said.

A short time later, an officer fired a shot from his duty pistol, striking the pit bull. The smaller dog was then released from the pit bull’s jaws. Police said the pit bull remained aggressive until it retreated to a nearby porch.

After the dog moved to the porch, a Community Services officer arrived, and a dart gun was used to tranquilize the pit bull. The pit bull was captured and transported to a veterinary clinic, according to Fort Lupton police.

Police said the smaller dog was taken to a veterinary clinic by its owner.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Fort Lupton Police Department in person at 130 S McKinley Ave or by phone at 303-857-4011.