DENVER (KDVR) — A man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly fired shots in a shared duplex in Greeley early Monday, according to police.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., Greeley Police responded to a shots fired call in the 603 block of 46th Avenue Court, a press release from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a hole in the wall of the shared duplex and heard another gunshot coming from the residence.

Officers then surrounded the residence and tried to get the suspect to come out of the house, but he barricaded himself in the attached garage and refused to exit.

The Greeley SWAT team responded and the suspect continued to fire at officers from the garage, police said.

Officers tried several methods to safely apprehend the suspect, but at approximately 9:30 a.m., Greeley officers returned fire, killing the 35-year-old suspect, according to WCSO.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, but the Weld County Coroner will release the suspect’s identity once the next of kin have been notified.

The incident is being investigated by the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call Deputy Mathew Rosten at 970-400-2854.