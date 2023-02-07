LAKESIDE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police opened fire on a suspect Tuesday night in Lakeside.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it was assisting the Lakeside Police Department after the incident at 44th Avenue and Depew Street.

“Officer is not injured; suspect was transported with unknown extent of injury,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

SkyFOX flew over the scene. There was a large police presence near a gas station next to an open lot.

This is a developing story. FOX31 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.