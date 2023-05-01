DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said officers shot and killed a man who stabbed a family member while barricaded inside a home.

Thomas said the man was holding two people in a home in the 2000 block of North Oneida Street, near Montview Boulevard. Officers first responded to the homeowner’s call at about 8:30 p.m.

The man had a knife and would not let his two family members leave the room, Thomas said. More personnel and resources were called in, including crisis negotiators and an ambulance, while police “secured the perimeter.”

By 9:30 p.m., officers fired shots.

“While they were waiting for crisis negotiators to arrive, the suspect began assaulting one of the individuals being held inside with a knife,” Thomas said. “The officers quickly responded by engaging that suspect, firing their weapons. That suspect did go down. There were some initial attempts as I understand to provide care to this individual, but he was quickly identified as having been deceased.”

The police chief said that the person stabbed, a man, was hospitalized “in serious but stable condition.” Another woman was also in the home.

When asked, Thomas said the suspect did not go toward officers.

“The officers had to immediately respond to a situation where this individual’s life was in danger,” he said.

A joint investigation now begins into the officers’ response. It will involve the Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, with oversight from Denver’s Office of the Independent Monitor. The case will go to the Denver District Attorney’s Office for review.

The officers in the case will be reassigned and will undergo a “reintegration process” before they are back on full duty, Thomas said.