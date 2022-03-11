DENVER (KDVR) — A game among high school seniors is getting the attention of at least one Colorado police department.

The Erie Police Department said the game could have dire consequences and is very dangerous. The game is essentially like tag but using squirt guns or Nerf guns.

Erie Police say that this game might jeopardize response calls to more important situations if they are called to a weapons report that turns out to be this game.

Students say it’s a rite of passage among Colorado high schoolers. It’s posted publically on social media and called “Assassin.”

It’s a student-organized game where there are pairs who are assigned targets, who are also peers, to assassinate using mock weapons like squirt guns, Nerf guns or water BB guns. Players share their locations with each other through apps like Snapchat.

“Basically, the premise of it is you get a teammate, and you all chip in money towards this big pot of money. Whoever makes it to the end and is like the last team standing or person wins all the money,” said Grace Zweitzig, a high school student in Cherry Creek School District where students also play the game.

Erie Police put out a warning about the trend saying, “The thrill of the game could impede judgment, and participants may be oblivious to how their behavior could be viewed by community members with individuals with weapons, often chasing others on foot or in vehicles.”

“I would say definitely that people can take it too far at times,” Zweitzig said.

Students say there are rules and you can not target someone at school, work or religious gatherings.

“Especially if there’s other people around. You don’t want to get somebody caught in the crossfire. We have rules like you can’t go into somebody’s house or break into anything. So I think it’s just more about like, thinking before doing. Even though it is a game you still do have to be safe since you’re out in public and there’s other people around,” Zweitzig said.

Students believe it all is good fun.

“We missed so many of the high school experiences because we got COVID right in the middle of high school. Now it’s our senior year and it’s finally getting back to normal,” Zweitzig said. “I think that people should just remember that we are kids, we want to have fun.”

Additionally, the kids said that if you wear water wings or arm floaties, it acts as a shield or immunity from being “taken out,” so many kids have taken to wearing those around town to avoid losing.

“We are aware that this game exists and is played by young people in the community. However, it is not connected to our schools,” a statement from a Cherry Creek School District spokesperson said.

“Our school resource officers are aware of this and keeping an eye on it, but we have not had any incidents that rose to the level of a law enforcement response,” a Jefferson County School District spokesperson said.