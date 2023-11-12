DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora asked for the public’s help with information on an unsolved homicide that happened one year ago on Nov. 12, 2022.

Police said officers arrived at a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of South Crystal Way just after 3 a.m.

Officers found a man, later identified as 41-year-old Jared Chavez, lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chavez was a resident of the apartment complex. According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between Chavez and an unknown suspect.

Aurora police said that detectives have exhausted all leads in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime was asked to contact Detective Raines at 303-739-6068 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. There was a reward of up to $2,000.