Police seek woman accused in fatal Fort Lupton hit-and-run

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Lupton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the driver suspected of fatally striking a man before leaving the scene earlier this week.

Veronica Marie Sanchez, 40, is wanted on suspicion of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run and tampering with evidence.

The hit-and-run occurred about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 10200 block of Highway 52, according to FLPD.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim in a ditch in front of his Honda CR-V.

The initial investigation determined the man was outside his vehicle when another vehicle struck him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s family identified him as Zac Bruns. He had a wife and 2-year-old son.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help his family with expenses.

Anyone who has information about Sanchez’s whereabouts is asked to contact FLPD Dispatch at 720-652-4222 or call 911.