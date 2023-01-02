DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for the driver accused of crashing into a person and leaving the scene.

The collision, which occurred on Dec. 23, left the victim seriously injured on Interstate 70.

Police said the driver was in a white diesel pickup with a trailer and is suspected of failing to remain on the scene of the crash, or of leaving information, as laws require.

According to an alert sent out by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, “a pedestrian was attempting to fix his vehicle on the shoulder when it was struck. The impact caused him to fall into the far-right lane of eastbound I-70, just east of North Quebec Street. His arm was subsequently struck, and the vehicle fled eastbound.”

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $2,000 for assistance in identifying the driver or vehicle involved in this hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.