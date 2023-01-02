AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have named a suspect in a shooting late December at an Aurora tattoo shop.

Norberto “Robert” Flores, 41, is wanted in the shooting and “should be considered armed,” according to the Aurora Police Department. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Police say Flores stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, “Ready to die” tattooed on his left cheek and “numerous” tattoos on his arms, hands and fingers.

Police said Flores was last seen in Lakewood and Denver and has family ties in San Antonio, California and Miami.

Two people were wounded in the Dec. 21 shooting at Harbour Lights Social tattoo and piercings, at 13990 E. Mississippi Ave. One victim told FOX31 that shooting happened in the middle of the shop’s Christmas party.

“I looked up and I saw somebody masked up with a hoodie on reach into their pocket and take aim. He fired a couple shots,” Gary Bradfield told FOX31 after the shooting. “I tried to stand up and I fell to the ground, and he fired a couple more shots, and that’s when Danny (another victim) came in yelling at him and probably spooked him a little. And then he took off running out the back door.”

Bradfield said he was shot in the legs and glues and both of his legs were broken.

Police ask anyone with information to contact police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.