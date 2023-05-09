DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving a deadly shooting from last year.

The incident happened on March 18, 2022 near 19th Avenue and Ulster Street around 1:34 a.m.

When police arrived in the area, they found the victim, 14-year-old Aerris Mayberry, dead.

No suspect information has been released.

FOX31’s Courtney Fromm spoke with Mayberry’s mother, Patricia Calhoun, last year. She said that she allowed her daughter to go to a friend’s house to spend the night for spring break.

“I keep thinking she’s going to come back,” Calhoun said at the time. “I keep thinking she’s going to walk through the door and she’s not. My daughter is not coming back.”

She said she trusted her daughter was going to be sleeping at a friend’s house. She doesn’t know why her daughter was in the area of the shooting and said she didn’t deserve to die.

“I know my daughter was not innocent. She’s a child. Every child has done something behind their parent’s back. You expect you can trust your child to be where they say they are at,” Calhoun said.

If you have any information about what happened, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.