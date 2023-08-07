DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for a man accused of an unwanted or unsolicited sexual encounter that allegedly happened in mid-June.

The alleged unlawful sexual contact that occurred in the 3500 block of Walnut

Street occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. on June 17, police said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male who is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He is 22 to 29 years old, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).