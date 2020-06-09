Police searching for trio of motorcyclists involved in road rage incident near Nederland

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking information about a road rage incident that occurred near the 38-mile-marker on the Peak-to-Peak Highway (State Highway 72) outside of Nederland, on May 30, 2020 at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Three motorcyclists were passing northbound traffic at a high rate of speed. The riders passed a vehicle on a double yellow, the motorist hugged the center line to prevent the action, the rider passed the vehicle and produced a handgun from his front waistband and pointed it at the motorist.



Images of suspect motorcyclist during incident

Description:

All three of the motorcycles appeared to be of the Sport Bike class, black or dark in color, with no visible license plates, one of the motorcycles had red colored wheels

All riders appeared to be male

All riders were wearing black helmets The lead rider’s helmet is thought to have some blue coloration on the rear‐quarter or blue tint on the visor. Another rider’s helmet had multiple pink Breast Cancer Awareness ribbons affixed to its surface

The lead rider’s motorcycle had a flashing rear taillight

The motorcyclists were last observed speeding northbound on Hwy 72, mile-marker 47.

Anyone with information related to this event is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Gondor at 303-441‐3646.