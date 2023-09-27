DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert Wednesday for the vehicle in a crash outside of Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora that killed a 42-year-old woman.

The vehicle was described as a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Colorado license plate BWWG03.

It is missing the driver’s side headlight.

According to CBI, around 3:42 a.m. Saturday, the Explorer was eastbound on East Colfax Avenue between Ursula Street and North Uvalda Street when the driver hit a pedestrian.

The person behind the wheel drove away, and the woman was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone who sees the vehicle was urged to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6000.