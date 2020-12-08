Police searching for suspects in Thornton bank robbery, 1 teller injured

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Bank of the West teller was injured during a robbery involving three male suspects with handguns on Tuesday afternoon, Thornton police say.

One suspect jumped the counter and hit the teller in the back of the head, police report. The incident occurred around 1:42 p.m at the 12080 Colorado Blvd. branch.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored Toyota Camry which was later found at 116th and Logan in Northglenn, official say. They were then spotted in a black Mercedes sedan missing a front bumper.

Listed are the descriptions of the three suspects who were all wearing black ski masks:

Wearing black hoodie, jeans and gloves with white tennis shoes Gray hoodie with black sleeves and hood, blue jeans and gray gloves Black hoodie with blue jeans and black shoes with white soles and white gloves

If anyone sees the suspects, call 911 immediately.