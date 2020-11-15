Police searching for suspects in Palisade robbery

MESA COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened Sunday morning at a Dollar General in Palisade.

A female and two males allegedly stole items from the Dollar General at 607 Elberta Ave. and then showed a gun when they were confronted. The three were then seen getting into a reportedly stolen silver Kia sedan with a license plate of ZAO645. They then headed westbound on I-70.

The suspects are described as:

A white male, over 6 feet tall, mid-twenties, possibly has a goatee. Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with an emblem of three females on the back of the sweatshirt, black pants, and black hat.

A white male, shorter than 6 feet tall, mid-twenties, and last seen wearing an Adidas white sweatshirt, blue jeans, flat build hat.

A white female, mid-twenties, last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, longer white sweater and gray or white beanie hat.

The KIA was recently stolen out of Golden, according to police.

If seen, police advise to not approach and call 911.

No one was injured during the incident. This is an active investigation.