A stand-up scooter rider was struck by an SUV that fled the scene on April 9, 2023 (Photo credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for suspects in three separate hit-and-run crashes over the past week.

On April 3, a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk crossing North Quebec Street was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Quebec and East 36th Avenue just before 6 p.m., a Crime Stoppers alert said.

A pedestrian walking in the crosswalk crossing North Quebec Street was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee on April 3, 2023 (Photo credit: Denver Police Department)

Police said the Cherokee attempted to make a left turn from westbound East 36th Avenue to southbound North Quebec Street when the pedestrian was hit and seriously injured.

The alert said the suspect vehicle may have light to moderate front-end damage.

On April 7, the driver of a Ford Escape drove onto the sidewalk and hit a person walking northbound at the intersection of North Perry Street and West 16th Avenue just before 1 p.m., according to the Crime Stoppers alert.

A hit-and-run driver of a Ford Escape drove onto the sidewalk and struck someone walking on April 7, 2023 (Photo credit: Denver Police Department)

The pedestrian was seriously injured and the SUV was later found in the 600 block of North Utica Street, but police are still looking for the suspect driver.

Just after midnight on April 9, a person riding a stand-up scooter on the road was hit on eastbound East Colfax Avenue and North Broadway. The rider was seriously injured, police said, and the driver did not remain at the scene.

A stand-up scooter rider was struck by an SUV that fled the scene on April 9, 2023 (Photo credit: Denver Police Department)

Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a mid-sized black SUV, similar in style to a Nissan Murano and may have heavy damage to the front and windshield, toward the driver’s side.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.