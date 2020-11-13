Police searching for suspect who fled after hitting Thornton police cars

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A truck fled after hitting a Thornton police car and two other cars early Friday morning, police say.

According to officials, a large red F350 truck was idling in the middle of the road near 97th and Josephine. Officers ran the plates to find out they were stolen.

When they attempted to contact the driver, he woke up and backed into a Thornton police car. An officer was inside the patrol car but was not injured, authorities report.

The truck continued driving backward, hitting two other cars and dragging them almost an entire block, according to TPD.

The truck drove off in an unknown direction after it became disengaged with the cars.

TPD issued a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) to surrounding agencies after the incident. Adams County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle, it fled and ended up immobile off Interstate 25.

The driver then took off on foot and police began a search for him.

