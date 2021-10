DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run crash involving a scooter rider near the Capitol Tuesday night.

Police said the driver was operating a gold 2004 Acura TL with Colorado license plate OXZ145 when they hit a female scooter rider at Colfax Avenue and Broadway after 5 p.m.

The rider was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.