FOUNTAIN, Colo. — UPDATE: The suspect in a shooting has been located, police said.

A shooting occurred in the area of 6100 Chaps View located in Hanover Saturday afternoon.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said to stay away from the area.

Deputies are searching for a 44-year-old suspect named Christopher Leonard. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 300 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is reportedly wearing a red shirt with black pants.

Leonard was last seen driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram – license plate CBE068.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.