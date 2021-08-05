Police searching for suspect in Family Dollar robbery

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

Family Dollar robbery suspect (Credit: DPD)

DENVER (KDVR) – Police need help identifying a suspect in the robbery of a Family Dollar Store on July 31.

The Denver Police Department said the robbery happened at 1515 West 48th Avenue about 9:30 a.m.

Family Dollar robbery suspect (Credit: DPD)

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is believed to use a bike for transportation, according to police.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories