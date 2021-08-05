Police searching for suspect in Family Dollar robbery

DENVER (KDVR) – Police need help identifying a suspect in the robbery of a Family Dollar Store on July 31.

The Denver Police Department said the robbery happened at 1515 West 48th Avenue about 9:30 a.m.

Family Dollar robbery suspect (Credit: DPD)

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is believed to use a bike for transportation, according to police.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.