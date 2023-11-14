DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in a deadly double shooting Monday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of East Iowa Drive. The area is in the Sable Ridge neighborhood, west of The Medical Center of Aurora.

Two victims were shot and taken to a local hospital.

Hours later at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, police confirmed that an unidentified male died at the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

The Aurora Major Crime Homicide Unit is now investigating.

Detectives are interested in any information about a white or gray Nissan Frontier that was seen fleeing from the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.