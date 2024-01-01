DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a suspect in a Commerce City homicide.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 78th and Dahlia Street early Monday morning. The area is east of the Pelican Ponds Open Space.

It is believed the suspect and the victim knew each other and the incident was not random.

Police said they identified the suspect as Angel Lozano, but he has not been located.

Angel Lozano, 19, is wanted in a deadly shooting in Commerce City. He could be armed and dangerous. (Commerce City Police Department)

Lozano is described as:

19 years old

Hispanic male

Brown hair, brown eyes

5 feet, 10 inches tall

180 lbs.

Last seen wearing an orange hoodie and dark pants

Police said Lozano was possibly having a mental health crisis and could be armed and dangerous.

Do not approach him if seen, instead call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.