DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said Sunday that it is looking for the suspects and suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a shooting on Colfax Avenue.

According to APD, a man was sitting outside of 9898 E. Colfax Ave. when he was injured by shots that were fired from someone inside a passing vehicle.

It happened around 3 p.m. APD said the injuries were luckily minor graze wounds, but the suspects and suspect vehicle remained at large as of Sunday evening.

APD said the suspects are believed to be in an older model Subaru SUV, silver, with a roof rack.

Police ask that anyone who sees the vehicle or anyone with information about the incident contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 (STOP).