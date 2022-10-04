GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A road rage incident led to attempted carjackings and a suspect on the loose Sunday afternoon, the Greeley Police Department said.

The suspect rammed the back of a car on the road in an apparent road rage incident and then got out of the car, police said. He tried to carjack several other cars but did not succeed and ran off.

Officers were called to the incident near Highway 257 and 10th Street just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, the suspect had already taken off. Greeley PD learned that Loveland police had attempted to stop the suspect but were unable to before he ended up driving into Greeley.

Police discovered the suspect’s car was stolen and continue to search for him. They’re asking anyone with information, anyone who the suspect attempted to carjack or witnessed the incident, to contact Officer Riddle at 970-350-9605.