FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested for what the Fort Collins Police Department describes as concerning interactions with teens.

FCPD said it received a report in mid-May that an unknown man had approached a group of teens at the Poudre River Whitewater Park. The victims said he made numerous sexually explicit statements, tried to get one of the teens to smoke his marijuana, and tried to show them explicit material.

The man eventually left the area, and the victims contacted police with a detailed description of the suspect, FCPD said.

Later the same week, another teen told police the suspect followed her around while making sexually explicit statements. The next day, the same man approached the victim in a different location. The teen left and went into a store, where he approached her again. She told an employee what was happening, and they called police.

Police said the suspect left before officers arrived.

“These were both extremely unsettling situations, and these victims did an outstanding job providing police with information that led to an arrest,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen, who leads the Special Operations Division. “Everyone deserves to feel safe when they’re out enjoying our community. Obscene interactions like this will not be tolerated.”

The suspect in both cases has been identified as Douglas MacTaggart, 61.

MacTaggart is facing the following charges:

Stalking- felony

Harassment- misdemeanor

Promotion of obscene material to a minor- felony

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor- misdemeanor

Police said they are concerned because of the pattern of MacTaggart’s behavior. If you have any information about this suspect or other similar incidents, please contact Officer Scott Brittingham at 970-221-6555.