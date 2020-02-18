Police searching for 2 armed teens in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo.– Police officers from several agencies are searching for two juvenile suspects who they believe are armed in Boulder County, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Police said four suspects were seen trying to break into cars at an apartment complex. Two of the suspects took off while firing shots, according to police. An adult man and woman were arrested. Police said they are still searching for the two teens.

A large police presence was seen in the area of Dillon Road and Highway 287 around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There is heavy law enforcement near Rock Creek Farm outside of Lafayette. Southbound Hwy 287 is shut down from Dillon Rd to the US 36 on-ramp. Dillon Rd is shut down from 96th to Hwy 287. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. Direct media inquiries to Lafayette P.D. pic.twitter.com/1uuSc2FvRu — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) February 18, 2020

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

Lafayette police asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.